Cal Poly will go after its third consecutive Big West Conference women's golf championship beginning Sunday at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.

The Mustangs claimed conference crowns in 2017, 2021 and 2022 under then-head coach Sofie Aagaard. They are expected to be the No. 2 seed this year under first-year coach Courtney Roberts behind Long Beach State.

Long Beach State is ranked No. 82 by Golfstat.com. Cal Poly is 95th.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.