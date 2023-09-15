The Cal Poly football team (1-1) is a member of the Big Sky Conference. The Mustangs opened their season with a 27-10 win over the University of San Diego, which plays in the smaller, football only Pioneer Conference.
The next week, Cal Poly played at Mountain West member San Jose State and took a 59-3 trouncing.
Saturday, the Mustangs will host 0-3 Oakland-based NCAA Division 2 Lincoln University at 5 p.m.
The Oaklanders have had a rough time of it. Their opposition has out-scored them by a combined 101-37. No stats for the Oaklanders were available at press time.
As far as production on offense for Cal Poly, early on it has followed the same pattern it did last season. The Mustangs have thrown the ball for more yardage than their opposition has and have run the ball for less.
Cal Poly quarterback Sam Huard was highly regarded coming in, and Huard has posted a 127.0 quarterback rating through his team's first two games. The Mustangs average 221 yards a game through the air to their opponents' 175.
Huard's favorite two targets have been Tyrece Fairly-Dyem and Evan Burkhart. Fairly-Dyem has nine receptions for 132 yards, and Burkhart has seven for 66.
The one negative for Huard is that is (slightly) on the wrong side when it comes to touchdown passes vs. interceptions. Huard has thrown one TD pass and two interceptions.
Mark Biggins is the leading Cal Poly back, and he has been solid in the early going. Biggins averages 5.1 yards a carry. He has rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown this year.
Cal Poly's opponents average 174.5 yards on the ground to the Mustangs' 92.5.
Mustangs defensive lineman Elijah Ponder has made a big early impact. Ponder already has three quarterback sacks this year.
The Cal Poly defense was porous last year, and, since the Mustangs' quality of opposition has varied so widely early, it's difficult to gauge where the unit is at compared to this point last year. Lincoln, averaging a paltry 12.3 points a game, is unlikely to provide an accurate analysis for the Cal Poly defense either.
