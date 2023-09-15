The Cal Poly football team (1-1) is a member of the Big Sky Conference. The Mustangs opened their season with a 27-10 win over the University of San Diego, which plays in the smaller, football only Pioneer Conference.

The next week, Cal Poly played at Mountain West member San Jose State and took a 59-3 trouncing.

Saturday, the Mustangs will host 0-3 Oakland-based NCAA Division 2 Lincoln University at 5 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0