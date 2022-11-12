100722 SMT Cal Poly Preview 02

Cal Poly receiver Chris Coleman carries the ball while being tackled by multiple South Dakota defenders. Coleman and the Mustangs play host to Montana State on Saturday. 

 Owen Main, Cal Poly athletics

The Cal Poly football team (1-8, 0-6) will host No. 3 Montana State (8-1, 6-0) in a Big Sky Conference game at Alex Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus at 5:02 p.m. Saturday in the penultimate Cal Poly game of the year.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Montana State-Cal Poly game will also be broadcast live by Scripps on KSBY in San Luis Obispo County and 60 other television stations across the country. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.