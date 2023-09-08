After taking a step down in competition size last week, the Cal Poly football team will take a step up in competition size Saturday.
The Mustangs (1-0) will play at Mountain West Conference member San Jose State (0-2) in Cal Poly's season road debut. Kickoff time is 1 p.m.
The game will be broadcast live on NBCSBA/860, ESPN 1100 AM and 100.9 FM and streamed on the Mountain West Network, www.themw.com/watch.
For the fourth time in as many tries during the last five years, Cal Poly defeated San Diego, this time 27-10 at Cal Poly last Saturday in the Mustangs' season opener. Cal Poly plays in the Big Sky Conference. San Diego competes in the smaller, football only Pioneer Conference.
The Mountain West is a step up in size from the Big Sky. Though the Spartans have been drubbed twice in their two games, those drubbings were at the hands of two Pac-12 teams ranked in the national top 20, USC and Oregon State.
In the past, Cal Poly has not been able to carry momentum from a win over San Diego to a win in its next game.
Sam Huard and Co. will try to make it a different story for the Mustangs this year. After facing two highly acclaimed quarterbacks, the Spartans will go against Huard, a five-star recruit.
Huard connected on 23 of his 41 passes last week, for 363 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
As it was last year, the Mustangs offense was lopsided in favor of the pass last week. Cal Poly ran for 119 yards. Mark Biggins, with 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, was the team's top rusher.
Not much has gone right for the Spartans this year after they reached a bowl game last season, though they lost 41-27 to Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Two of their standouts, wide receiver Justin Lockhart and running back Kairee Robinson, have been injured. Their status for the game Saturday was not known at press time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.