Cal Poly pulled away in the final round Tuesday at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas to win its third consecutive Big West Conference women's golf championship.

Up by one stroke against Long Beach State after the second round, the Mustangs shot a team score of 302 to Long Beach State's 312 to win the title with a team score of 893 to runner-up Long Beach State's 904. UC Riverside finished third in the nine-team field at 909.

Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State won the individual title with an even-par 216 over three rounds. Tiffany Le of UC Riverside was second at 219. Hannah Ko of Long Beach State was third at 221.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

