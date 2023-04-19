Cal Poly pulled away in the final round Tuesday at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas to win its third consecutive Big West Conference women's golf championship.
Up by one stroke against Long Beach State after the second round, the Mustangs shot a team score of 302 to Long Beach State's 312 to win the title with a team score of 893 to runner-up Long Beach State's 904. UC Riverside finished third in the nine-team field at 909.
Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State won the individual title with an even-par 216 over three rounds. Tiffany Le of UC Riverside was second at 219. Hannah Ko of Long Beach State was third at 221.
Three Mustangs finished in the individual top 10. Nicole Neale and Vanessa Wang tied for fourth place at 222. Kamille Dimayuga finished in a tie for seventh at 224. Jensen Jalufka (tied for 16th at 230)and Elizabeth Scholtes (tied for 18th at 231) rounded out the Cal Poly team scoring.
Cal Poly, winner of four of the last six Big West titles, will compete in one of six NCAA regionals May 8-10, with Arizona State hosting the NCAA National Championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.
Cal Poly sweeps doubleheader against San Jose State
The Mustangs (13-21) swept a non-league doubleheader, 12-10 and 6-5, against the Spartans at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The first game had been scheduled for Feb. 20 at San Jose State but had been suspended. After play resumed, Collin Villegas won the game for the Mustangs solo home run in the top of the ninth.
Though the game was completed at Baggett Stadium, San Jose State was the home team since the game originated there.
Villegas, Ryan Stafford, Joe Yorke and Kemet Brown all had two RBIs for the Mustangs in the first game. Villegas had three hits, and Yorke had two.
Cal Poly saw San Jose State tie the second game with two runs in the top of the ninth. Yorke then hit an RBI double into the right field corner, giving the Mustangs their first walk-off win in nearly two years.
Aaron Cassilas had three RBIs for the Mustangs, all of those coming when he snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run double in the sixth. Casillas had two hits.
