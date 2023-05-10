The Cal Poly women's golf team faded from seventh place to 10th Wednesday in the final round of the 12-team Pullman Regional that Washington State hosted.

Cal Poly was seeded 11th.

The Mustangs finished with a team score of of three-over-par 867, 22 strokes behind fifth-place Texas Tech. The top five teams advanced to the NCAA Division 1 National Championships slated for May 19-24 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

