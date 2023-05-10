The Cal Poly women's golf team faded from seventh place to 10th Wednesday in the final round of the 12-team Pullman Regional that Washington State hosted.
Cal Poly was seeded 11th.
The Mustangs finished with a team score of of three-over-par 867, 22 strokes behind fifth-place Texas Tech. The top five teams advanced to the NCAA Division 1 National Championships slated for May 19-24 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Stanford, the top-seeded team in the nation, won the regional by 17 strokes over second-place Clemson, with USC another seven strokes back in third place.
Cal Poly's Nicole Neale earned a top-20 individual finish, with a five-under-par 211 total, good for a four-way tie for 17th place. Neale shot a final-round one-over 73 Wednesday, with five birdies and six bogeys.
Neale had 16 birdies over 54 holes, No. 2 in the field of 66 golfers. She also finished second in par-three scoring at two-under par.
Mustangs Vanesa Wang and Jensen Jalufka posted even-par rounds of 72 Wednesday. Wang carded four birdies and four bogeys, and Jalufka finished with two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars.
Jalufka finished in 37th place. Wang finished 56th.
Kamille Dimayuga rounded out Cal Poly's team scoring Wednesday with a 75. Dimayuga finished 54th individually. Teammate Elizabeth Scholtes shot a 76 that was not included in the team scoring but recorded an overall individual finish higher than Dimayuga's, 46th.
Dimayuga carded 38 pars over 54 holes, good for 10th place in that department.
Rose Zhang and Sadie Englemann finished 1-2 for Stanford, with Zhang carding a 197 total to Englemann's 201. Zhang shot rounds of 64, 68 and 65 for her 19-under-par total.
Tiffany Le of UC Riverside was third at 202 and qualified for the nationals as the top finisher in the regional field who was not on one of the five teams advancing.
Cal Poly earned its third consecutive Big West championship three weeks ago in Las Vegas and qualified for the regionals for the fourth time since 2017.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.