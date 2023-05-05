After qualifying for the NCAA Regionals for the third straight time, the Cal Poly women's golf team will compete at the Pullman Regional that Washington State will host.

The Mustangs are seeded 11th in the 12-team field. Stanford is the top seed, followed by Baylor and Pac-12 champion USC. The regional will take place May 8-10.

Cal Poly competed at the Stanford Regional the past two years. The Mustangs won their third straight Big West Conference championship two weeks ago at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.