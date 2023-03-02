The Cal Poly wrestling team has finished second twice and third twice in the Pac-12 conference.

What the Mustangs haven't done is win a Pac-10 or Pac-12 team title in 37 tries.

Buoyed by a 5-0 mark in Pac-12 dual meets this season, Cal Poly's wrestlers believe this might be their year. The 2023 Pac-12 Championships will take place Sunday in Stanford's Maples Pavilion.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

