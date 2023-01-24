Trevor Tinker's 10-2 major decision over David Palosika at 285, the final match of the night, gave No. 28 Cal Poly a 19-18 upset win over No. 8 Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe Friday night in the Mustangs' Pac-12 opener.

The Mustangs rallied from a 15-0 deficit to win. The Sun Devils racked up a fall and three decisions to take the early 15-0 lead.

Cal Poly (4-6, 1-0) wrestled without two regulars, 149-pounder Dom Demas and 197-pounder Bernie Truax, because of injuries.

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.