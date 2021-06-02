Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee and catcher Myles Emmerson have claimed three of the six major awards presented by the Big West Conference for baseball.
On Wednesday, Lee was named 2021 Big West Co-Field Player of the Year, becoming the sixth Mustang to earn the award, was well as the conference’s Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year, the fourth Cal Poly player for the honor.
Emmerson is one of three players sharing the Big West Defensive Player of the Year award, the fourth Mustang in that category as well.
Both Lee and Emmerson landed on the All-Big West First Team. Lee is the first in Big West history to be named both Field Player of the Year and Freshman Field Player of the Year.
Four other Mustangs earned honorable mention praise — junior designated hitter Matt Lopez, starting pitchers Andrew Alvarez, a junior, and Travis Weston, a sophomore, and freshman relief pitcher Kyle Scott.
Lee, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes (player of the year) and Brooks Wallace (shortstop of the year) awards and a three-time Big West Field Player of the Week this season, finished with a .342 average, broke the school record for doubles in a season with 27, which also ranked fifth on the Big West single-season list, and also led the team in hits (76), triples (3), home runs (10), RBIs (57), total bases (139) and sacrifice flies (8).
He is third in the Big West in home runs and hits, sixth in runs scored and ninth in batting average and ranks No. 2 nationally in doubles and sacrifice flies, 16th in total bases, 33rd in RBIs and 36th in hits.
Lee claimed back-to-back Big West Player of the Week awards after going 7-for-12 against Utah Valley and 7-for-14 versus UCLA, driving in 14 runs in the two series, and earned his third after the Cal State Fullerton series three weeks ago (9-for-18, four doubles, grand slam, five runs scored, seven RBIs). He produced hitting streaks of 12 games (stopped by UC Irvine), 11 games (snapped by Hawai’i) and nine games (halted by CSUN) this season and compiled a team-leading 25 multiple-hit games and 16 multiple-RBI contests (most in the Big West).
Emmerson, an All-Big West honorable mention as a junior in 2019, finished his fifth playing season as a Mustang with a .312 batting average, 14 doubles and 23 RBIs. He also picked off five baserunners, No. 1 in the Big West, threw out 11 would-be base stealers and compiled a .991 fielding percentage with four errors in 442 chances.
Over his Mustang career, Emmerson picked off 12 runners, third in Cal Poly’s Division I history, and threw out 34 would-be base stealers, No. 5 in the school’s Division I record book. He was first on the team in at-bats (234) and second with 73 hits, 14 doubles and 47 runs scored.
He is a career .288 hitter at Cal Poly with 27 doubles and 58 RBIs, playing in 168 games with 148 starts. He started all 56 games this year — 45 behind the plate, eight in left field, two at first base and one at third base.
The addition of Lee and Emmerson raises Cal Poly’s total of first-team All-Big West honorees to 55 since the Mustangs joined the conference in 1997.
Lopez, who missed the final four weeks of the 2021 season, posted a .341 average with eight doubles, one home run (a two-run shot against CSUN) and 26 RBIs. The transfer from Washington State started 37 games and produced 13 multiple-hit games and eight multiple-RBI contests along with a 22-game reached-base streak and a nine-game hitting streak.
One of Cal Poly’s southpaw starters in Saturday doubleheaders, Alvarez compiled a 7-3 win-loss record, leading the Mustangs in wins, with 81 strikeouts over 88 1/3 innings and a 4.08 ERA. He struck out a career-high 12 against UC Riverside and tossed a complete game at UC Davis, a four-hitter with six strikeouts.
Weston, the other southpaw starter on Saturdays, posted a 5-6 win-loss record and 3.28 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings. The Boise State transfer earned three complete games, the most by a Mustang pitcher since Joey Wagman also collected three complete games in 2013. One of the complete games was a seven-inning three-hit 10-0 shutout over Cal State Fullerton and Weston also struck out a season-high 11 in a two-hitter versus Utah Valley.
Scott (2-2, 3.91 ERA) finished first on the team and third in the Big West with his seven saves, six in conference games. Fourth in the Big West with his 24 appearances, Scott twice struck out seven batters in a game, started two contests, and earned wins against CSUN (five innings in relief) and Hawai’i.
Lee shared the Co-Field Player of the Year award with UC Irvine outfielder Mike Peabody, a .353 hitter with eight home runs and 54 RBIs, and the Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year honor with UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle (.358, 18 doubles, 30 RBIs).
Emmerson was joined by outfielder Denzel Clarke of CSUN (.324, 11 doubles, eight home runs, 25 RBIs) and shortstop Taishi Nakawake of UC Irvine (.254, nine doubles, 30 RBIs) as Tri-Defensive Players of the Year.
Other award winners were right-hander Johnathan Lavallee (8-1, 1.89 ERA) of Long Beach State and southpaw Rodney Boone (10-4, 2.20 ERA) of UC Santa Barbara as Co-Pitchers of the Year and righty Devereaux Harrison (3-1, 1.57 ERA, 10 saves) of Long Beach State as Freshman Field Player of the Year.
Ben Orloff, who led UC Irvine to a 40-16 overall mark, including a 32-8 record for first place in the Big West by three games over UC Santa Barbara, was named Big West Coach of the Year.
Cal Poly’s previous Field Players of the Year were Kyle Blumenthal (2005), Grant Desme (2007), Mitch Haniger (2012), Mark Mathias (2014) and Alex McKenna (2018).
Past Mustangs earning Freshman Field Player of the Year honors were Matt Jensen (2009), Haniger (2010) and Nick Meyer (2016). On the list of Defensive Player of the Year are Chris Hoo (2014), Peter Van Gansen (2015) and Meyer (2018).
Cal Poly finished tied for fourth with CSUN and UC San Diego in the Big West, all with 21-19 marks, and 31-25 overall, winning its final seven games and 11 of 12. The Mustangs finished in the top four in the Big West for the 16th time in the last 18 years (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).
Cal Poly earned series wins over Pac-12 members UCLA and USC plus four-game sweeps against Cal State Fullerton and Hawai’i and a three-game sweep of Utah Valley. The Mustangs also won three of four games at CSUN and UC Davis plus a 2-1 series win over San Jose State, claiming eight of the 15 series on the 2021 schedule.
UC Santa Barbara landed six players on the All-Big West first team, followed by UC Irvine with five, Long Beach State with four and Cal Poly with two. CSUN, Hawai’i and CSU Bakersfield each landed one representative on the 20-player first unit.
Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy of UC Santa Barbara is the lone repeat first-team selection (2019). There was no all-conference team in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Peabody and Boone were second-team selections in 2019.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications