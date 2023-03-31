The first Cal Poly spring camp under new football coach Paul Wulff is set to start next Tuesday at Doerr Family Field, near Cal Poly's Alex Spanos Stadium. 

Wulff became Cal Poly's 18th head football coach when he was hired Dec. 6. He is a former Mustangs assistant.

For the 2023 Mustangs football team, "The No. 1 thing has been recruiting," said Wulff in a school news release.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

