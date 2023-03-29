Cal Poly's Jon Sioredas.jpg

Cal Poly's Jon Sioredas has been named the Pac-12 Wrestling Coach of the Year for the first time.

 Contributed, Cal Poly

Cal Poly's Jon Sioredas has been named the Pac-12 Wrestling Coach of the Year for the first time.

According to a Cal Poly news release, Sioredas earned the honor this week.

Sioredas was hired at Cal Poly in 2016. The former head coach at Grand Canyon and 2005 NCAA All-American inherited a program that had won just 11 of 66 dual meets over the previous four seasons, placed last in the Pac-12 Championships all four years and, for the first time since the 1960's, didn't produce a single NCAA Division I qualifier in 2016.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.