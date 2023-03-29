Cal Poly's Jon Sioredas has been named the Pac-12 Wrestling Coach of the Year for the first time.
According to a Cal Poly news release, Sioredas earned the honor this week.
Sioredas was hired at Cal Poly in 2016. The former head coach at Grand Canyon and 2005 NCAA All-American inherited a program that had won just 11 of 66 dual meets over the previous four seasons, placed last in the Pac-12 Championships all four years and, for the first time since the 1960's, didn't produce a single NCAA Division I qualifier in 2016.
This past season, Cal Poly won all five Pac-12 dual meets. The Mustangs placed fourth in the Pac-12 finals and moved up to third earlier this month, 11.5 points out of first place.
Eight of Cal Poly's 10 wrestlers finished third or higher at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, and when Bernie Truax won the 197-pound Pac-12 title, it marked the first time since the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons that a Mustang had won an individual league championship.
Truax won at 174 pounds in 2021, and Evan Wick won the 165-pound title in 2022.
Sioredas has coached the Mustangs to back-to-back winning dual meet seasons and has produced an NCAA All-American four consecutive seasons.
Tuesday, Arizona State redshirt freshman Brandon Courtney (125 pounds) was selected Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year. Courtney finished second at the Pac-12 finals and, seeded 10th, placed third in the NCAA finals to earn All-American status for the fourth time.
Stanford's Daniel Cardenas (157) was named Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year. Cardenas went 24-3 overall and 5-0 in duals. He became only the ninth Stanford freshman to win an individual conference title and reached the NCAA quarterfinals with a pair of victories over ranked wrestlers.
