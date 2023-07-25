Caleb Whalen signs 01
Hancock College guard Caleb Whalen, second from left, has signed with Northwest University.

Caleb Whalen, who was a guard for the Hancock College men's basketball team, has signed with Northwest University.

Northwest University is located in Kirkland, Washington, just outside Seattle, and is an NAIA member. The Eagles compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

"The culture is what drove me to choose Northwest," Whalen said. "It is a tight-knit school with a lot of opportunities and hard-working people.

