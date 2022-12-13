121222 Cal Poly All Conference

Cal Poly receiver Chris Coleman carries the ball while being tackled by multiple South Dakota defenders during a game this past season. 

 Owen Main, Cal Poly athletics

Cal Poly senior wide receiver Chris Coleman headlines a group of Mustang football players who received post-season honors this week.

The Bluebloods, a website that covers the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, named Coleman to the All-Big Sky Conference First Team.

An All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention, Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound graduate of Bakersfield Garces Memorial High School, caught 60 passes for 939 yards and five touchdowns in his final college season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.