Twelve games into their 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers, at 2-10, weren't just bad, they were a laughingstock.
More than two thirds of the way into the campaign, at 25-31, they weren't much better.
Then, just before the trade deadline, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka got busy.
He knew he needed to get superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davies more help and unloaded future Hall-of-Famer Russell Westbrook, a bad fit for the Lakers roster from the start, to the Utah Jazz, enabling the Lakers to re-acquire D'Angelo Russell and also get Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Malik Beasley.
Pelinka also dealt another ill fit, Patrick Beverley, to the Magic, for Mo Bamba. He also acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards.
There was a consensus among many, including me, that if the Lakers were to progress, Westbrook, future Hall-of-Famer though he is, had to go.
There was also a consensus among many, including me, that getting that to actually happen would be (extremely) hard. Pelinka made it happen.
The end result? Russell averaged 13.3 points in the playoffs, Hachimura averaged 12.2, and Vanderbilt gave the Lakers quality minutes in the postseason. Besides, second-year player Austin Reaves blended in well with the newbies, as well as with James and Davis. Reaves blossomed during the playoffs.
Pelinka wasn't named NBA Executive of the Year. That award went to Monte McNair, head of basketball operations for the Sacramento Kings. McNair was certainly deserving. Under his watch, the Kings went from NBA also-rans to the No. 3 seed in the West, though the No. 6 Golden State Warriors took out the Kings in the first round.
Nonetheless, if the selection process had taken place later, Pelinka could well have won the award. And he would have earned it.
After Pelinka went dealing, the Lakers finished the regular season on a 16-7 run, best in the NBA. Had Pelinka done nothing, a 7-16 finish, not the NBA Western Conference Finals, would have been far more likely.
There are times when doing nothing is infinitely better than doing something, if that something is bad enough. In the Lakers' case, it was the opposite. Pelinka really, REALLY had to do something. And he did.
The Lakers were swept away by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but the Nuggets are simply better than the Lakers are. If Pelinka had stood pat, there would have been no conference finals. There would have been no postseason, period. The Lakers' season would have been another flop.
Lakers Nation owes Pelinka a load of thanks that it was not.
Big year for Hancock
By any standard, the 2022-23 school year was a big success for Hancock College athletics.
The women's soccer team achieved two program firsts - a share of a conference title and a postseason win. The women's basketball team won a first-round regional playoff game after sweeping its two-game season series with Ventura for the first time in program history. The softball team won a play-in game to the regionals.
The football team garnered a three-way share of the league title and won the Strawberry Bowl. The baseball and men's basketball teams both made the postseason.
Hancock's Max Pecile won three conference swimming titles (200 individual medley, 400 IM and 200 backstroke). Emma Marsalek won two (1,650 freestyle and 500 free), and Ryan Lacaste won one (200 free).
Several Hancock coaches earned Coach of the Year honors - Mike Ashmore (swimming), Seth Damron (football), and Billy Vinnedge and his staff (women's soccer).
Congratulations to the Bulldogs.