Cuesta, the No. 10 team in the California Community College Baseball Coaches' Association (CCCBCA) poll beat No. 7 Hancock College for the second time in two days Wednesday, 6-3 at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

The Cougars (12-7-1, 6-2) won behind a complete game by Luigi Albano-Dito, (2-2) who held the Bulldogs to three runs on seven hits, and moved ahead of the Bulldogs in the Western State Conference North Division standings.

Hancock dropped to 11-7, 5-2 after winning its first five WSC North games. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 12-5 at Cuesta Tuesday. At press time Wednesday, the Bulldogs were set to try to salvage a game in the three-game series, with the teams to play Thursday at 12 p.m. at Cuesta.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.