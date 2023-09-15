Hancock College sophomore Cynthia Ramirez Wednesday was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 9.

Ramirez earned the honor once as a freshman.

The Hancock sophomore set the single game school scoring record when she scored six goals in Hancock's 14-0 non-conference win at home over Porterville Sept. 5. Ramirez is the national junior college women's soccer scoring leader with 17 goals on the year. She is also the national scoring leader in points, with 40 through seven games.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

