Ryan Stafford produced his first four-hit game of the season, and he and Righetti graduate Jake Steels each drove in three runs as Cal Poly defeated Fresno State 11-3 in a non-conference midweek baseball game Tuesday night before 1,728 inside Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
Returning to the mound for the first time in nearly seven weeks, Mustangs left-hander Travis Weston retired the Bulldogs in order in the first inning, and freshman right-hander Freddy Rodriguez earned his first collegiate victory with four scoreless innings for the Mustangs (16-30).
Fresno State (24-24) broke through for three runs in the last two innings after being held scoreless through the first seven. Cal Poly had already built a 9-0 lead by then, thanks largely to an eight-run third inning that featured 10 hits.
Stafford doubled with two outs in the first inning, doubled again to drive in two runs in the third, hit his sixth home run of the sason leading off the fourth and singled in the eighth to complete his 4-for-5 night.
Steels hit a pair of RBI singles in the third inning and added an RBI single in the eighth for his fourth three-hit game of the year. Steels also stole his 11th base of the season.
Cal Poly's 16-hit attack included a pair of doubles and two RBIs by Collin Villegas, and a triple and single by both Tate Shimao and Tanner Sagouspe. The Mustangs produced just two triples in their first 33 games of the year. They have tripled four times in their last 13 games.
Rodriguez (1-2) struck out two and walked two. He allowed just one hit over his four innings to get the victory. Charlie Royle, Carlo Lopiccolo and Kyle Scott were the last of the five pitchers the Mustangs used.
Fresno State junior right-hander Jaycob Acosta (1-2) took the loss. Acosta surrendered seven runs, all earned, and eight hits over two-plus innings.
The Mustangs defeated the Bulldogs 15-5 on 18 hits on March 28 in Fresno. The third and final meeting between the Central California rivals will take place next Tuesday at Baggett Stadium.
Cal Poly, which has the bye in the Big West Conference schedule this week, visits Utah of the Pac-12 conference for three games Friday through Sunday at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. The Utes were 19-27-1 after losing 13-7 to BYU on Tuesday.
