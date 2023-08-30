Santa Maria native and Atascadero High School alum Elijah Cooks has made the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster as a wide receiver.

Cooks is one of seven wide receivers the Jaguars kept after training camp.

He spent five years at Nevada before playing for San Jose State in 2022 as a graduate transfer. Cooks had the most productive season of his collegiate career for San Jose State, catching 69 passes for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

