Linebacker Ethan Calvert, a graduate of Westlake Village Oaks Christian, has signed a financial aid agreement and has completed his transfer to Cal Poly, according to a Cal Poly news release.
Calvert has played for Utah the past two seasons.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Calvert played in 11 of Utah's 13 games last fall, recording three tackles, including two in the Stanford game. He also made one stop on special teams in the Southern Utah contest.
During his redshirt year in 2021, Calvert played in one game against Weber State, making his collegiate debut, before suffering a season-ending injury.
"Ethan is a great addition to our youthful defense," said first-year Cal Poly coach Paul Wulff. "He comes by way of the University of Utah after injuring his knee as a freshman and then playing this past season as a redshirt freshman in 11 games.
"Ethan has high aspirations academically and athletically," said Wulff. "We feel Ethan will have an immediate impact with his God-given talent and work ethic. He's a big, physical, strong linebacker who was very highly recruited out of high school."
Calvert was a four-star recruit when he attended Oaks Christian. He was rated the No. 4 inside linebacker in the country on 24/7Sports and the No. 6 overall recruit in California.
He did not play football for Oaks Christian as a senior during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Calvert was named to the All-Ventura County first team as a junior in 2019, earning invitations to the Adidas All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-American game and the Polynesian Bowl.
Calvert notched 69 total tackles (including 2.0 tackles for lost yardage and one sack), two passes defended and an interceptions as a junior. As a receiver on offense, Calvert caught 24 passes for 350 yards (14.6 yards per catch). He had five touchdown receptions.
As a sophomore in 2018, Calvert made 41 tackles, including 3.0 sacks. with seven passes defended. He intercepted one pass. On offense, Calvert had 11 receptions for 161 yards (14.6 yards per catch) with one touchdown.
Calvert's older brother, Bo, plays football at UCLA, with brother Josh joining Ethan in as a fellow linebacker at Utah in 2021.
Ethan Calvert is enrolled at Cal Poly as a Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration major and will participate in spring camp. He has four years of eligibility remaining, according to the Cal Poly news release.
