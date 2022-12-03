Cynthia Ramirez 01
Cynthia Ramirez, a freshman who graduated from Arroyo Grande High School, is one of the five Hancock All-WSC First Team members.

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

After a historic 2022 season, the Hancock College women's soccer team recorded another first this week.

A total of 11 Bulldogs garnered All-Western State Conference honors, the highest number in school history. Five Hancock players made the All-WSC First Team, and Hancock head coach Billy Vinnedge and his staff earned the conference Coaching Staff of the Year award.

Hancock (15-2-5, 9-1-2) shared the Western State Conference title with Santa Barbara, marking the first conference title of any kind, outright or shared, for a Hancock women's soccer team.

