Diego Lucas signs pro deal
Hancock's Diego Lucas (23) hangs in the air and dishes to JT Riddick (33) during a first round regional playoff game in Santa Maria in 2019.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Diego Lucas, a former Allan Hancock College men's basketball player, has signed a professional contract overseas to play for BLE Juvecaserta in Italy. The organization competes as one of the "Serie C" teams within the EuroBasket League, which is a branch of the FIBA Europe organization.

"When I first started at AHC, I did not know what to expect on this new journey. I had lived in Italy my whole life, attending Italian schools and playing European basketball, so adjusting to the American school system during my first year was quite a challenge. The two years I spent at Allan Hancock completely changed my life perspective," Lucas said. "My vision for my future as a student-athlete got wider and made me hungrier for success. Academically, AHC is a great environment to be in and I am proud of myself for earning my Associate Degree in Business Administration from Hancock. "

He also added, "Being on the basketball team was the best time of my life and everyone made me believe in myself, even during the tough times. I would not change that experience for anything in this world. Basketball at AHC is a very organized and disciplined system, and you could clearly see that we were a winning program. AHC prepared me to be successful in life, to be disciplined and respectful to others, and how to work hard toward my goals."

