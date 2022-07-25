Allan Hancock College running back Maurice Smith has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Western New Mexico University next season.
"I chose Western New Mexico because I feel like their program is a place where I can grow," Smith said. "I also feel like they will put me in a position to achieve my own goals and personal milestones."
Smith spent two seasons in a Bulldogs uniform after competing during the 2019 and 2021 campaigns. The Georgia native was a leader on the ground for the AHC squad last fall with a total of 432 rushing yards (54/game) and five touchdowns through eight games. Smith was tabbed as a First Team All-League selection in the SCFA National Northern League at the conclusion of his sophomore season. As a freshman, he averaged 49.4 yards per game and totaled 543 yards on the season en route to 14 touchdowns through 11 contests.