No. 12 UC Santa Barbara swept Cal Poly in a non-conference doubleheader at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium Sunday. The Gauchos won the opener 12-4 and the nightcap 8-4.

UC Santa Barbara moved to 11-3. Cal Poly dropped to 3-10 with its ninth loss in 10 games.

The teams played the doubleheader Sunday after the entire Friday through Sunday scheduled Cal Poly home series against UNLV was cancelled because of rain, marking the first time an entire series at Baggett Stadium was cancelled because of rain. The series will not be made up.  

