Cal Poly heavyweight Trevor Tinker has earned an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships.

Tinker will make it four Mustangs at the Championships joining automatic qualifiers Bernie Truax (197 pounds), Antonio Lorenzo (125) and Ethan Rotondo (133). The nationals will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Cal Poly finished third at the Pac-12 Tournament at Stanford's Maples Pavilion Sunday, the best finish in program history since the 2009-10 squad also finished third. The Mustangs went 5-0 in Pac-12 duals and finished 8-6 in duals overall.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

