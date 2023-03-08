Cal Poly heavyweight Trevor Tinker has earned an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships.
Tinker will make it four Mustangs at the Championships joining automatic qualifiers Bernie Truax (197 pounds), Antonio Lorenzo (125) and Ethan Rotondo (133). The nationals will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cal Poly finished third at the Pac-12 Tournament at Stanford's Maples Pavilion Sunday, the best finish in program history since the 2009-10 squad also finished third. The Mustangs went 5-0 in Pac-12 duals and finished 8-6 in duals overall.
Truax earned his second Pac-12 title, going 2-0 with a pair of one-point decisions Sunday. The two-time NCAA All-American will take a 13-1 season record and 77-26 career mark into the tournament.
Truax finished fourth at 174 pounds in 2021 and fourth again, at 184, in 2022 at prior NCAA Championships.
Lorenzo will be making his second trip to the nationals after finishing third at 125 with a 3-1 mark at the Pac-12 meet. Lorenzo is 8-8 on the year and 49-29 for his Cal Poly career.
Rotondo also finished third, with a 3-1 record, at the Pac-12 meet. The transfer from Wisconsin is 12-12 on the year with a combined 73-50 career mark at Wisconsin and Cal Poly. He will be making his first trip to the nationals.
Tinker finished second at the Pac-12 finals and will compete in the nationals for the first time. He is 15-8 this season and 25-18 for his collegiate career.
