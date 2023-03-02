121622 AHC Men 01

Taevon Pierre-Louis is one of four Hancock College men's basketball players to earn All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors.

Four Hancock College men's basketball players have earned All-Western State Conference North Division First Team honors, and one more has earned Honorable mention.

Bulldogs Taevon Pierre-Louis, Quincy Bentley, Kevin Kogbara and Vondre Chase all made the All-WSC North First Team. Hancock's Onias Outlaw garnered Honorable Mention.

Pierre-Louis, a freshman forward, started in all 29 of his appearances this season and led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Lorain, Ohio, native registered six 20-plus point showings en route to 17 double-doubles and one triple-double this season.

