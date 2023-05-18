The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table honored its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and top athletes Wednesday night at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge during the organization's annual athlete recognition banquet.

The Hall inductees were Larry Carney, Brad Memberto (posthumously) and Charles "Chuck" Miller (posthumously).

Carney is a cancer survivor and former veteran Santa Maria High School girls basketball coach and assistant Hancock College women's basketball coach.

051723-smt-news-nsbc-athletic-roundtable-003.jpg
Accepted by his family, Larry Carney was honored with a Hall of Fame induction Wednesday night for his dedication of coaching basketball for various schools by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
051723-smt-news-nsbc-athletic-roundtable-009.jpg
Steve Lavagnino presented Santa Maria High's Emanuel Cortez with the Joni Gray "Heart and Soul" Scholarship Award Wednesday night at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table banquet ceremony at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

