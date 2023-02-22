The Hancock College baseball team's scheduled Thursday and Saturday games against Los Angeles Pierce have been re-scheduled because of forecast inclement weather for the area.
Hancock will travel to Pierce for the 2 p.m. game. The scheduled Saturday game has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
The series with the Brahmas (3-9, 0-1) marks the start of the Western State Conference North Division campaign for the Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0).
Tuesday, Hancock rallied from a 4-1 deficit with four runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth and four more in the ninth for a 13-5 win.
Gavin Long went 3-for-6 and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Brayan Nunez went 2-for-4 and knocked in three more.
Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (3-0) went five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, to get the win. Nate Wenzel went four innings, giving up one run on three hits, to earn his first save.
Pierce starter Colin Mitchell (0-2) gave up five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings and took the loss.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.