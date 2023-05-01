The Hancock softball and baseball teams have both qualified for the postseason.

The No. 16 Hancock softball squad will host No. 17 Chaffey Tuesday at 2 p.m. in a play-in game in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional. Hancock, which finished second in the Western State Conference North Division behind Ventura, is 22-14. Chaffey is 25-14.

The Hancock-Chaffey winner will play at either No. 1 Palomar or No. 2 Mt. San Antonio College Friday in the first round. Ventura drew the No. 6 seed and will host No. 14 Pasadena in the first round.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.