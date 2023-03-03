The Hancock College baseball team has played four games in the Western State Conference North Division and has won them all.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0) followed up its three-game sweep of Los Angeles Pierce to start their WSC North campaign with a 10-3 win over Moorpark (6-9, 1-2) at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.

Hancock snapped a 1-1 tie and gapped the Raiders with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the bottom of the sixth. Shortstop Keelor Loveridge got the big Hancock fifth rolling by plating Luke Wenzel with a double down the left field line.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.