Cuesta rolled out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings at Hancock's John Osborne Field Saturday and looked all set to sweep the four-game series from the Bulldogs and move into first place in the Western State Conference North Division.

Nope. That was not how it turned out. Not even close, in fact.

After the big Cuesta start, Anthony Lopez, the third Hancock pitcher, shut out the Cougars the rest of the way, giving up just three hits over six innings in the process. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs struck for five runs in the sixth inning, three in the seventh and five in the eighth for a 13-7 victory and their biggest win of the year.

