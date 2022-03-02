Five members of the Allan Hancock College men's basketball program have been recognized as postseason award winners in the North Division of the Western State Conference.
Amari Stroud, Matt Solomon and Vondre Chase headlined the list for the Bulldogs after collecting First Team All-Conference honors while Bryce Craver and Shawn Kelly landed on the Honorable Mention list.
Stroud, who has verbally committed to Long Beach State University, started in 21 of his 23 appearances this season and led the Bulldogs with 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The Fresno native tallied six 20-point performances and registered eight double-doubles throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Solomon, a notable sharpshooter for the Bulldogs, averaged 16.1 points per game. The Newbury Park native started in 14 of his 23 appearances, ending the season with a red-hot 45.8 shooting percentage from long range after hitting 70 three-pointers. He totaled seven games with at least 20 points, including a season-high showing of 32 points in the win over Oxnard on Fev. 5.
Chase, who started in 23 of his 24 appearances, rounded out the list of top award winners for the program. The Massachusetts native averaged 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while boasting a 70 percent finish from the charity stripe. He scored in double figures nine times this season, including a career-high performance of 30 points in the win at Cuesta earlier this month.
Craver started in all 22 of his appearances in his second season with the Bulldogs. The sophomore from La Mirada led the program with 6.3 assists per game, while also adding 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. He totaled 139 assists on the season, which ranked him 14th in the state, and closed the season with a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Kelly wraps up the list of AHC honorees after earning 18 starts in his 25 appearances. The Florida native closed the season averaging 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest while boasting a 52.1 percent finish from the floor. He tallied 10 double-digit performances, highlighted by a career-high mark of 21 points in the home win over LA Pierce.
The Bulldogs ended the season with an overall record of 17-10 and finished second in the league with a 9-3 mark against Western State Conference foes.