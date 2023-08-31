Hancock soccer women's
Hancock sophomore defender Ana Delgado, left, and sophomore midfielder Kaihla Lopez after Hancock beat West Hills Lemoore 8-0 in Hancock’s home opener Tuesday.

 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The defense posted a shutout in the Hancock women's soccer team's season home opener Tuesday.

The offense, which had trouble scoring at times in a historic 2022 Hancock season, did plenty Tuesday. Sophomores Cynthia Ramirez, the team's leading scorer from last year, and Kahlia Lopez racked up four goals apiece, and the Bulldogs blanked West Hills Lemoore 8-0 in a non-conference game at Hancock.

The Bulldogs are 1-1. The game was the season opener for the Golden Eagles. Ramirez would have had five goals but for a good save by West Hills goalie Mariah Zuniga who reached high to snare a Ramirez try in the first half. Zuniga finished with three saves. Hancock goalie Maya Mendek needed to make just two to get the shutout.  

