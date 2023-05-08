The respective seasons for the Hancock College baseball and softball teams ended in the first round of California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regionals Saturday.

No. 15 Southwestern blunted a rally and beat No. 10 Hancock 6-4 at Hancock's John Osborne Field to complete a 2-0 sweep in the teams' best-of-three baseball regional.

No. 1 Palomar beat No. 16 Hancock 8-1 at San Marcos-based Palomar in the softball regional. The Comets won that best-of-three series 2-0 as well.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

