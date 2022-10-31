101422 AHC Footbal ELAC 01

The Hancock College football team suffered a 36-31 loss at Ventura Saturday night as the Pirates scored the winning touchdown in the final minute.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team suffered a wrenching 36-31 Northern League loss at Ventura Saturday night. The Pirates scored the winning touchdown in the last minute after the Bulldogs had rallied to take a late lead.

Latrell Brown scored on a five-yard run and Arath Acosta kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs ahead 31-23 after they had wiped out a 23-10 third quarter deficit and scored 21 unanswered points.

However, JQ Brown scored on a 10-yard run for Ventura with 25 seconds left for the winning touchdown, and Rafael Vargas made the PAT kick for the final point. The Pirates drove 76 yards in eight plays for the winning score after forcing a Bulldogs punt.

