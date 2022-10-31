The Hancock College football team suffered a wrenching 36-31 Northern League loss at Ventura Saturday night. The Pirates scored the winning touchdown in the last minute after the Bulldogs had rallied to take a late lead.
Latrell Brown scored on a five-yard run and Arath Acosta kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs ahead 31-23 after they had wiped out a 23-10 third quarter deficit and scored 21 unanswered points.
However, JQ Brown scored on a 10-yard run for Ventura with 25 seconds left for the winning touchdown, and Rafael Vargas made the PAT kick for the final point. The Pirates drove 76 yards in eight plays for the winning score after forcing a Bulldogs punt.
Hancock dropped to 3-5, 1-2 with its second straight loss. Ventura moved to 5-3, 1-2 after snapping a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs gave up two touchdowns in the last 2:30 after taking the late lead. Dawson Adams-Grenier caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Samuel Marquez at the 2:23 mark of the fourth quarter to cap a 14 play-72 yard drive and pull the Pirates within 31-29. The two-point Marquez conversion pass failed.
Down 23-10, the Bulldogs racked up 21 points in a span of 10:52. Dior Kennedy scored on a 4-yard run at the 3:01 mark of the third quarter. Latrell Brown ran in from 47 yards out, and Acosta kicked the extra point to put Hancock ahead 24-23 at the 13:55 mark of the fourth then Latrell Brown scored from the Ventura 5 and Acosta kicked the extra point with 7:09 left.
Ventura out-gained Hancock 506 yards to 444. The Pirates, with 387 yards passing, moved the ball mainly through the air. Marquez threw three touchdown passes for Ventura and Chris Reaves threw one, the second Pirates TD.
The Pirates did rush for 119 yards. The Bulldogs moved the ball mainly on the ground, racking up a whopping 319 yards rushing.
Hancock, similar to years past, pounded 57 rushing attempts. Latrell Brown, with 112 yards and the two touchdowns on 15 carries, was the leading rusher. John Allen ran for 98 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left in the first quarter for the first Hancock touchdown.
JQ Brown led the Ventura rushers with 97 yards, and the winning touchdown, on 12 carries.
Four Ventura receivers amassed 50 yards or more in receptions yardage. Tim Grear had a game-high nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Tate caught seven passes for 89 yards, Reaves, who also threw the second Pirates touchdown pass, had four receptions for 55 yards and Sebastian Macaluso had three catches for 50.
Jaleel Walker led the Hancock receivers with six catches for 87 yards. Raymond Paulo had four receptions for 18.
Hancock will host Long Beach (5-3, 2-1) at 1 p.m. in a Northern League game this Saturday on the Bulldogs' Sophomore Day, Hancock's last home game this season.
Santa Monica College 3, Hancock 1
Jesus Hinojosa started the scoring with an unassisted goal for the Bulldogs in the second minute, but the Corsairs answered with three unassisted goals to earn the win in a Western State Conference game at Hancock.
The game took place Saturday after being postponed from an earlier scheduled date. No reason for the postponement was available at press time. Santa Monica moved to 11-2-5, 4-1-1. Hancock is 3-10-3, 2-3-1.
Jason Moreno, with an assist from Jose Arias, tied the game for the Corsairs in the 37th minute of the first half. Roey Kivity, with an assist from Benjamin Zygman, scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of the second half.
Taj Winnard knocked in the final goal in the 16th minute after the break, with an assist from Ryan Maher.
The Corsairs took 16 shots on goal to four for the Bulldogs. Hancock goalkeeper Luis Garcia helped his team stay in contention by making 13 saves.
Hancock will host Oxnard at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a WSC game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.