Hancock College sophomore Eric Diaz, a defender for the Hancock soccer team, has been named to the Second Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section.
Diaz is the second player in the history of the program to earn the honor.
The Scholar All-America Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section consists of 22 student-athletes from across the nation. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative 3.40 GPA, play in a minimum of 75 percent of a team's contests and earn All-America, All-Region or All-Conference honors.
Diaz, who graduated from Cabrillo High School, earned First-Team All-Western State Conference North Division honors, started in all 18 of his appearances for the Bulldogs, who finished 4-13-3, 3-6-1.
Diaz and the other honorees will be recognized at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony and Reception in January at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.