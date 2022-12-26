Hancock College sophomore Eric Diaz, a defender for the Hancock soccer team, has been named to the Second Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section.

Diaz is the second player in the history of the program to earn the honor.

The Scholar All-America Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section consists of 22 student-athletes from across the nation. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have at least a cumulative 3.40 GPA, play in a minimum of 75 percent of a team's contests and earn All-America, All-Region or All-Conference honors.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.