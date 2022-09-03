The Allan Hancock College Department of Athletics has announced new ticketing procedures for the 2022-23 academic year.
Athletics will continue to work with HomeTown Ticketing during the year, which allows fans to purchase tickets online prior to each game. The ticketing process will be cashless this season, beginning with the football home opener versus San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 10.
The department will offer season-long passes and single-game tickets for all football, basketball, baseball and softball home events. Each ticketed sport will have three pass levels that are good for entry at each regular season home game: Individual (up to one admission per game), Plus One (up to two admissions per game), or Family (up to four admissions per game). Passes are not valid for postseason play.