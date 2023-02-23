AHC Jan 8.jpg

Hancock College thwarted a late run by Southwestern Wednesday night and advanced to the second round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The No. 10 Hancock College women's basketball team thwarted a late run by No. 23 Southwestern Wednesday night and advanced to the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regional Playoffs.

The Bulldogs (21-8) beat the Jaguars (15-12) 77-69 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium and earned a trip to Glendale College to play No. 7 Glendale (23-5) in the second round. Tip-off is slated for Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The teams met twice during the regular season. The Vaqueros won 64-54 at Hancock Dec. 9. The Bulldogs won 55-50 at Glendale Dec. 21.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.