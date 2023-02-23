The No. 10 Hancock College women's basketball team thwarted a late run by No. 23 Southwestern Wednesday night and advanced to the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regional Playoffs.
The Bulldogs (21-8) beat the Jaguars (15-12) 77-69 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium and earned a trip to Glendale College to play No. 7 Glendale (23-5) in the second round. Tip-off is slated for Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The teams met twice during the regular season. The Vaqueros won 64-54 at Hancock Dec. 9. The Bulldogs won 55-50 at Glendale Dec. 21.
All five Hancock starters scored in double figures Wednesday night, and six of the seven Bulldogs scored. Alexandria Paquet led Hancock scoring with 17 points on six-for-nine shooting from the floor. India Dowling-Green and Kayla Taylor put in 14 points apiece for Hancock, Mallory Branum scored 13 and Chloe Blankenship had 10. Reserve Giselle Calderon scored nine points.
The Jaguars had balanced scoring themselves,with four players in double figures. Lynette Garon led Southwestern with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the floor. Serena Porciuncula put in 15 points for the Jaguars, Arantxa Fonseca scored 13 and Naomie Munae had 12.
Dowling-Green, with 13 rebounds, notched a double-double. Blankenship snared nine rebounds for Hancock, and Calderon had eight. Munae corralled a game-high 14 rebounds for Southwestern. Garon had 10 assists.
Paquet scored a basket at the 6:49 mark of the third quarter to put the Hancock margin at 50-31, and Dowling-Green scored on a drive to put the Bulldogs up 52-34 at the 5:32 mark of the third. Then the Jaguars gradually cut into the Hancock lead.
The Jaguars got within 66-57 at the 4:24 mark of the fourth. Hancock seemed to have the game in hand when Calderon made the second of her two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead 73-63 with 1:35 left, but Quinnie Curran scored a two-point basket for the Jaguars with 1:30 left then, after a Hancock turnover, Porciuncula buried a trey to get Southwestern within 73-68 with 42.7 seconds left.
Calderon missed two free throws after getting fouled, but the Bulldogs got a stop on the next Jaguars possession. Subsequently, Calderon made the second of her two free throws, Branum made both of hers and Blankenship sank the second of two foul shots as the Bulldogs salted the game away.
Hancock was 20-for-28 on free throws to just 12-for-22 for Southwestern. Branum made all four of her foul shots, Blankenship was five-for-six and Paquet was four-for-five.
Southwestern had 13 points off turnovers to eight for Hancock, but the Bulldogs scored 10 points on transition to Southwestern's four.
West Los Angeles men 74, Hancock 73
The No. 17 Bulldogs (18-11) led by four points midway through the second half, but the No. 16 Wildcats (19-10) rallied for the win and advanced to the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Vondre Chase scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field for the Bulldogs. Onias Outlaw scored 15 points. Taevon Pierre-Louis, who notched a double-double for Hancock in every Western State Conference North Division game except three, scored seven points and snared eight rebounds in his 25 minutes of playing time in this one.
Gavin Davis and Devan Ford scored 18 points apiece for the Culver City-based Wildcats. Naeem Lewis scored 10 points. Lewis, with a game-high nine rebounds, was one rebound away from a double-double.
