The Hancock College women's basketball team rolled to its second straight lopsided non-conference win, 93-31 at Gavilan College Thursday night.

The Bulldogs beat Taft 103-37 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday in the last game of the Hancock College Crossover Tournament. Thursday night, Hancock led 40-6 going into the second quarter.
 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.