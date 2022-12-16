The Hancock College women's basketball team rolled to its second straight lopsided non-conference win, 93-31 at Gavilan College Thursday night.
The Bulldogs beat Taft 103-37 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday in the last game of the Hancock College Crossover Tournament. Thursday night, Hancock led 40-6 going into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs moved to 8-5. The Rams are 0-10.
Five Hancock players scored in double figures. Giselle Calderon scored a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs. Mya Mendoza put in 18. Chyanna Tell sank four of her five 3-point shots and finished with 16 points, Kayla Taylor put in 11 and Mallory Branum added 10.
Genesis Moreta led the Rams with 11 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Jay Trejo snared a game-high nine rebounds for the Rams.
Chloe Blankenship snared eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Tell had seven. Alex Paquet doled out eight assists for Hancock, and Calderon had five.
Hancock will play Glendale at 5 p.m. next Wednesday at the Glendale Holiday Crossover. The Vaqueros beat the Bulldogs 64-54 on Dec. 9 in Hancock's first game at the Hancock College Crossover.
Hancock men 79, Monterey Peninsula 77
The Bulldogs (7-5) won their fourth straight, edging the Lobos (6-6) at the Coach Carr Classic at San Jose City College.
No other details were available. At press time, Hancock was scheduled to play De Anza at 5 p.m. Friday in another Crossover game.
The Bulldogs kept their momentum after winning their third straight, 78-66, in a non-conference game at Santa Monica last Saturday. Hancock power forward/center Taevon Pierre-Louis notched a triple-double in that one, with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Kevin Kogbara and Darryl Brooks II led balanced Hancock scoring with 15 points each. Quincy Bentley scored 12 points, and Onias Outlaw put in 11.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.