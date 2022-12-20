122022 AHC Hope Smith 01

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

Hancock College sophomore Hope Smith has been named to the First Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.

She is the first United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in Hancock school history.

Hancock posted an announcement about the honor Monday. Smith is a midfielder/defender for the Bulldogs and a team captain. She was a stalwart for a defense that Hancock rode to a historic season.

