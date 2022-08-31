The first full year of the Seth Damron era at Hancock College went fairly well.

Damron took over the football program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, way back in late 2020.

Hancock didn't play a game at all that year, missing out on the entire 2020 fall season due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs returned to the field in 2021 and went 5-5. (They went 5-4 on the field but forfeited the game against Mt. San Antonio College due to COVID-19 protocols).

Photos: Hancock ready for 2022 season to kickoff

1 of 23
0
0
0
0
0