Hancock College's football team hosts College of the Canyons on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a Northern League game. 

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock College football team will go after its second straight Northern League win Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) will face College of the Canyons (2-4, 0-1) at 2 p.m. on the Hancock College campus on Hancock's Military Appreciation Day.

The Bulldogs, at No. 16, moved back into the top 25 in the JC Athletic Bureau Top 25 Coaches' Poll after dropping out during a three-game losing streak. Hancock snapped the skid by beating East Los Angeles 23-19 in its Northern League opener last Saturday at home.

