The Hancock College football team will go after its second straight Northern League win Saturday.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) will face College of the Canyons (2-4, 0-1) at 2 p.m. on the Hancock College campus on Hancock's Military Appreciation Day.
The Bulldogs, at No. 16, moved back into the top 25 in the JC Athletic Bureau Top 25 Coaches' Poll after dropping out during a three-game losing streak. Hancock snapped the skid by beating East Los Angeles 23-19 in its Northern League opener last Saturday at home.
Canyons has lost four straight after beating Antelope Valley 44-13 and Southwestern 43-7 to open its season. The Cougars offense hit the skids last week in a 17-7 loss to Bakersfield in a Northern League opener.
The Hancock ground attack has been middling most of the year, but the Bulldogs cranked out 184 yards on the ground last Saturday. Hancock had season highs in rushing yardage and rushing attempts (51).
Freshman quarterback Jackson Clavel delivered in his first start for Hancock, throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner to Jaleel Walker from 14 yards out. He threw no interceptions. Clavel earned a golden efficiency rating of 170.1.
Walker has been one of Hancock's best receivers in years. He averages 76.7 yards a game in receptions and has caught a team-high five touchdown passes. Raymond Paulo is second on the team, with 52 yards in receptions a game and four touchdown catches on the year.
The Bulldogs are almost dead even in points scored vs. points allowed, scoring an average of 21.5 points a game and allowing an average of 21.2. Righetti High School graduate Jordan Fields leads the team in tackles, with an average of 6.4 tackles a game. The linebacker has made 12 solo tackles and been in on 20 more.
The Cougars run defense has been stingy, allowing an average of just under 100 yards rushing a game. Last week, the Bulldogs gave up just 57 yards on the ground to East L.A.
The 10-point loss to Bakersfield has been the biggest margin of defeat Canyons has suffered this year.
The Cougars have a go-to red zone running back, Anthony Spearman. The freshman averages just 13.6 yards rushing a game, yet has scored a team-leading five rushing touchdowns.
Two Canyons freshmen, Chayden Peery, who was once enrolled at Georgia Tech after a solid career at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, and Bryce Dickson, have split time at quarterback. Dickson has the higher yards per game average, 101.4.
Peery has more completions, 47 in his 83 attempts to Dickson's 41 of 62. Peery, who is also listed on defense on the Canyons roster, has five touchdown passes and three interceptions. Dickson has the same number of touchdown passes and interceptions, three.
Both have solid efficiency ratings. Peery is at 125.7, Dickson is at 101.4.
The Cougars do well by committee when it comes to rushing and receiving. No single Canyons rusher or receiver has big stats, yet the Cougars average 155.8 yards a game on the ground and 198 yards a game through the air.
Military members, veterans, and their families can reserve up to four free tickets per order by using a special passcode on the ahcbulldogs.com ticketing page.
