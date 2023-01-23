AHC Bulldogs.jpg

Hancock College will play at Ventura College Wednesday after scoring a conference win over Santa Barbara on Saturday.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

After having good luck in the injury department most of the season, the Hancock College men's basketball team has been short-handed lately.

The Bulldogs, with starter Onias Outlaw and back-ups Darryl Brooks II and Kevin Kogbara out with injuries, were down to eight players in their Western State Conference North Division game against Santa Barbara City at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday night.

Hancock kept enough of its 44-30 halftime lead to beat the Vaqueros 81-77 and stay atop the WSC North Division at 15-6, 5-0. The Vaqueros dropped to 7-13, 2-2.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.