121622 AHC Men 01

Taevon Pierre-Louis has been dynamic for the Bulldogs this season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. 

 Contributed, Hancock College Athletics

The Hancock College men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 69-55 Western State Conference North Division win at winless Los Angeles Pierce Saturday night.

The Hancock women collected a forfeit win against Pierce. Hancock sports information director Shelby Scott said it was her understanding that Pierce could not field enough players because unforeseen circumstances, such as family emergencies and illnesses, kept the Brahmas from having enough available players to field a team that night.

The Hancock women moved to 18-8, 7-3 with the forfeit victory.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.