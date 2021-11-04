PORTERVILLE, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program fell, 78-76, on the road at Porterville College to open the 2021-22 campaign.
The Bulldogs (0-1) got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 15-3 after the opening five minutes of action, but a pair of back-to-back three's from Kaleb Mack and Matt Solomon sparked an 8-0 run down the stretch. The Pirates (1-0) entered the intermission with a 39-32 advantage after a buzzer-beating putback from Noah Haaland cut the deficit to seven at the break. The second half opened with a successful and-one from Amari Stroud to bring the Bulldogs within four, but the Pirates quickly stretched back out to a double-digit lead after converting a number of AHC turnovers. Hancock overcame a 15-point deficit throughout the final five-minute stretch, but the comeback effort fell short as the AHC squad trailed by one possession when time expired.
Hancock finished the contest with a 60.9 percent shooting effort from the field and grabbed 33 boards. Solomon led the Bulldogs with a career-high showing of 22 points after going 8-for-12 from the floor and sinking four shots from beyond the arc. Haaland and Stroud also finished the contest in double figures and led the team with seven rebounds apiece while Bryce Craver posted a team-high of four assists.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, November 6th, with a trip to Hartnell College.