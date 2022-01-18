SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College men's basketball program fell to Moorpark College, 72-68, in the first home showing of the season against a Western State Conference foe.
The game, which featured 17 lead changes and 11 ties, was a wire-to-wire battle as neither team was able to build a double-digit lead at any point throughout the contest. Both teams shot just above 40 percent from the field, but the Raiders (9-8, 1-0 WSC) excelled with an 85 percent showing from the charity stripe compared to an 8-for-17 finish from the AHC squad. Hancock (8-8, 0-1 WSC) won the rebounding battle with a hefty 49-27 advantage and registered 18 second chance points, but committed twice as many turnovers as their opponent.
Matt Solomon led the Bulldogs after hitting four shots from distance and totaling 16 points. Amari Stroud and Kaleb Mack rounded out the top performers off of the bench with 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Bryce Craver finished with a team-high of six assists while Shawn Kelly led the squad on the boards with nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, January 19th, against Santa Barbara City College inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 5 PM.