The Hancock College men's basketball program has announced the schedule for the 2023 Hancock youth basketball summer camps.
The program will host a series of skills camps in the months of June and July before closing the summer with a four-day summer camp split into two two-day sessions.
All camp sessions will be hosted in Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock men's basketball personnel on fundamental skills including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, and guard and post play.
The skills camp will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and will be open to participants in fourth through eighth grade. The Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., and Friday sessions will take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The summer camp will feature one session in the morning and one in the afternoon, along with a full camp option for a discounted price. The first session is scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 31-Aug. 3. The second is set for 12 p.m.-3 p.m. July 31-Aug. 2.
