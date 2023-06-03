Hancock Camp 2023 01
The Hancock College men's basketball program has announced the schedule for the 2023 Hancock youth basketball summer camps.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The program will host a series of skills camps in the months of June and July before closing the summer with a four-day summer camp split into two two-day sessions.

All camp sessions will be hosted in Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Participants will receive instruction from current and former Hancock men's basketball personnel on fundamental skills including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, and guard and post play.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.