The Hancock men's soccer team had a tough season in 2022 (4-13-3, including 3-6-1 in the Western State Conference), but the Bulldogs opened their 2023 campaign with two non-conference road wins, 9-0 at Oakland-based Merritt College last Friday and 2-1 at Monterey Peninsula College last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock women, who made program history by earning the first conference championship, outright or shared, by notching a tie with Santa Barbara City College for the 2022 Western State Conference championship, lost 2-0 in a non-league game at Reedley Friday in their season opener.

The Hancock women's and men's cross country teams opened at the Tour De Cuesta at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College Friday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

