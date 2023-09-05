Ricky Aguilar's debut as the Hancock College head football coach was a smash hit.

The Bulldogs rang up 73 points, the Hancock defense out-scored the Orange Coast College offense two touchdowns to one, and the Bulldogs routed the smaller Pirates 73-14 last Saturday at Hancock in the season opener for both teams.

The rout was on in a hurry. By the time the second quarter rolled around, Hancock led 28-0.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

