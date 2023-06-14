Hancock College has revealed its 2023 men's soccer schedule.
The Bulldogs will scrimmage Compton Aug. 22 at Compton then begin its 2023 season at Merritt Aug. 25.
Hancock will play 21 games, 11 of them at home. Veteran coach Billy Vinnedge's squad will open a nine-game homestand by hosting West Hills (Lemoore) on Aug. 29.
The Bulldogs will start their 10-game Western State Conference North Division campaign with an Oct. 10 game at Moorpark. Hancock's conference home opener will be Oct. 13 against Oxnard.
The Hancock College men's and women's soccer programs will oversee two coed youth summer camp sessions.
All Hancock home games except the Sept. 12 2 p.m. game against Los Angeles Harbor will start at 4 p.m.
The program will offer a live stream of all games through the Veo Live app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play on a smartphone or tablet.
Once the app has been downloaded, individuals will need to create a free Veo account. After an account has been created, individuals should search "Allan Hancock College Soccer" in the club section and click "Follow." Individuals who opt to allow notification will receive an alert each time the team is live. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing for screencasting during live events.
Hancock women open 2023 season on the road
The Hancock College women's soccer team will make its 2023 season debut on the road.
The Bulldogs will play at Reedley Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. in their season opener. Hancock shared the Western State Conference North Division championship with Santa Barbara last year, the first conference title of any kind in program history.
Hancock will scrimmage at home against Long Beach Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs' home opener will be against West Hills (Lemoore) Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
The WSC North will consist of seven teams - Hancock, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles Pierce, Cuesta, Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura. Cuesta could not field a team when conference play began last year and forfeited all its 2022 conference games.
Hancock will open its conference campaign at Los Angeles Pierce Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Before then, the Bulldogs are slated to play nine non-conference games.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.